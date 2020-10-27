Sunny Leone Celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Cheers Up Survivors Through A Video

Breast Cancer Awareness month is a yearly campaign that is intended to educate people, especially women, about the importance of early detection, screening and testing. It runs through October every year.

Advertisement

Of late, many eminent personalities and celebrities have openly talked about cancer. Some of them have put forth their stories of survival which has been a source of inspiration to many battling with it. The latest to be a part of the conversation is actor and entrepreneur, Sunny Leone.

Advertisement

Sunny Leone recently participated in an Instagram video featuring make-up artiste Arwa Beig. The video features three cancer survivors who share their stories. Arwa is seen doing their makeover, styling them, taking them out to dinner and gifting them a vacation and hence, helping them transform into a confident and stronger version of themselves.

Arwa thanks Sunny Leone and her make-up brand, Starstruck, for their help and support to the initiative. Through a video call, the actor interacts with all four women and cheering them for their unflinching courage.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She says, “It is so important for you to stay so strong. My father had cancer. He did not survive but you are surviving. You are going to be happy and living and enjoying life. Arwa, you are working and I am so proud of you. You are an amazing woman and we all hope that when we have daughters, they all turn out to have a good heart just like you.”

Over the last decade or so, there has been a drastic change in how we look at cancer. There was a time when women would almost feel ashamed to admit that they had breast cancer. Cancer is no longer a dreaded six-letter-word that must be said in hushed tones and muffled voices. Arwa uses the social media platform to support the people who have being diagnosed and requests everyone to come forward and get themselves diagnosed if there is even the slightest discomfort.

Must Read: Yami Gautam’s Oily Hair Look Is Making Us Want To Get A Champi Done Right NOW!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube