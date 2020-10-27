Actress Yami Gautam chose to go all natural for her latest post on social media and treated fans with an early morning shot.

Advertisement

The Ginny Weds Sunny actress posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing against a wall flaunting oiled hair.

Advertisement

“Early-morning yoga and my oiled-hair, on point #nofilter,” Yami Gautam wrote alongside the image.

Check out Yami Gautam’s post below:

Yami has started preparing for her upcoming spooky adventure comedy, “Bhoot Police“, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

The actress recently took to Twitter to share an update about the film.

“Let the prep begin #BhootPolice,” she wrote along with a selfie, in which she poses in front of a mirror with lots of make-up products lying in front of her.

The horror-comedy will be directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past.

Yami Gautam was recently seen in the digitally-released romantic comedy “Ginny Weds Sunny”, also featuring Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna.

Must Read: Luviena Lodh REACTS Mahesh & Mukesh Bhatt’s Defamation Suit, Read On!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube