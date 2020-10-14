Sunny Leone Pens A Heart-Warming Note For Daughter Nisha

Sunny Leone has carved a place for herself in the hearts of people all across the globe. The Bollywood actress is mother to three children, a 5-year-old daughter, Nisha Kaur Weber and 2-year-old twins Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

On Wednesday, celebration Nisha’s 5th birthday, Sunny posted a beautiful heart-warming note on Instagram.

Sunny Leone posted a photo and video photos of a pair of hands holding a yellow rose. She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can’t believe you are going to be 5! You are smart, thoughtful, loving, caring, always take of your brothers, and most of all our gift from God.”

Sunny Leone added, “I hope with your love maybe we can change one person at a time to be a better human being. We’ve reached a point in our lives where a lot of people have become more evil then kind. I hope we can come to a point of balance and peace again where love outshines hate, kindness weighs more the hate and where being a good human being is a standard we all expect our children to be. You and all the children out there are the future of the world.”

Sunny also pledged to her daughter that she would try her best to spread kindness. She concluded her post with “For your birthday I pledge to you to try my best to spread your message and restore the kindness we all so desperately need back in our lives. I love you Nisha Kaur and Happy Birthday! #childrenunited #girlpower #nishasbday”

For those who do not know, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha July 2017 from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. Nisha was 21 months old at the time of the adoption. The couple is also parents to twin sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber born through surrogacy.

