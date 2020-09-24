Sunny Leone & Daughter Nisha Indulge In Painting Activity, See PIC
Sunny Leone & Daughter Nisha Channel Their Inner Artist Together, See PIC

Sunny Leone spent some time indulging in art with her little daughter Nisha on Wednesday, and posted an Instagram picture capturing the moment.

“Working together as a team! My little princess Nisha,” she wrote alongside the image.

Check out the pic below:

Sunny Leone often spends time to paint with her children, and posts pictures on social media. On September 2, she had posted a picture where she, along with her children Nisha, Noah and Asher, give vent to their artistic creativity. They ended up making around half a dozen paintings.

The mother and daughter have truly channelled their inner artists together! We won’t be surprised if Nisha ends up being a great painter one day.

Meanwhile, along with sharing posts with and of her kids, Sunny Leone also gives us a glimpse of her workout and fun sessions with her family.

