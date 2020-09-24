Sunny Leone spent some time indulging in art with her little daughter Nisha on Wednesday, and posted an Instagram picture capturing the moment.

“Working together as a team! My little princess Nisha,” she wrote alongside the image.



Sunny Leone often spends time to paint with her children, and posts pictures on social media. On September 2, she had posted a picture where she, along with her children Nisha, Noah and Asher, give vent to their artistic creativity. They ended up making around half a dozen paintings.

The mother and daughter have truly channelled their inner artists together! We won’t be surprised if Nisha ends up being a great painter one day.

Meanwhile, along with sharing posts with and of her kids, Sunny Leone also gives us a glimpse of her workout and fun sessions with her family.

