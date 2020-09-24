Ranveer Singh Wishes To Elevate The Experience Of Music For The Deaf Community

Actor Ranveer Singh is doing his best for one of the backward communities in the country as well as in the world. The actor has pledged to constantly work with the deaf community. He says, his biggest dream is to help secure a better future for the community in India.

The International Week of the Deaf commenced on September 21, and the community worldwide celebrated International Sign Language Day on Wednesday. To commemorate the occasion, Ranveer released two sign language videos intended to increase awareness about Indian Sign Language (ISL). Ranveer has been campaigning to make ISL the 23rd official language of India.

Ranveer Singh said, “I want to elevate the experience of music for the deaf community. This is my pledge. Our biggest dream today is to help secure a better future for the deaf community in India, and we can only ask for this through our art.”

He urged everyone to support the community. The actor said, “But to make this a reality, we need your support. I urge my fellow Indians to support this cause and fight for a brighter future for our deaf brothers and sisters.”

Through his independent music label IncInk, the actor has released “Shwapon”, a collaboration between SlowCheeta and Bengali folk artist Dipannita Acharya, and “Mehfil-E-HipHop” by four artistes — Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, SlowCheeta and Devil The Rhymer — to promote this awareness initiative in India.

Talking about the same, Ranveer Singh added, “At IncInk, the engagement of music for all is a priority. I forward parts of myself that go beyond being a performer here. The experience of music has shaped me as a person. Music has given me strength through struggles, and given me power to propel myself towards achievement.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will soon feature as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83. He will also star in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In Sooryavanshi he will reprise his role as Inspector Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao and in JJ he will play the titular character of Jayeshbhai.

Unfortunately, the actor is currently making headlines owing to Deepika Padukone’s names being dragged in the Bollywood Dug case.

