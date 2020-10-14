Baba Ramdev Falling From Elephant Give Rise To These Many Hilarious Panchayat, Nayak & Bollywood Memes

Popular Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is favourite of netizens especially when they get material to crack jokes on him. Recently while Ramdev was teaching Yoga to a group of people in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh while sitting on an elephant, he accidentally fell down.

Baba Ramdev has since been trending on social media as a video clip featuring the accident has been going viral. A Twitter user with username @_anubhavk tweeted, “And here is Baba Ramdev performing yoga on Elephant in UP.. Visuals says it all… #Ramdev”

And here is Baba Ramdev performing yoga on Elephant in UP.. Visuals says it all… #Ramdev pic.twitter.com/dCqtvWOqTE — Anubhav Khandelwal (@_anubhavk) October 13, 2020

In the video, we can see Baba Ramdev performing Yoga while sitting on the elephant and then falling from it. However, even after falling he kept the spirits high and laughed it off.

The video since then has got more than 30k + views as Netizens seem to have found the unfortunate accident funny and hence are making memes around it. From a web show like Panchayat to Bollywood film like Nayak, people are relating the situation to all kind of movies and series’ scenes. Have a look at some of them.

Earlier in June Baba Ramdev trended on Twitter when he announced Patanjali Coronil Ayurvedic Medicine to treat coronavirus. According to him the medicine named Patanjali Coronil was tested successfully and has a success rate of 100% in curing patients fighting with the fatal disease.

While announcing the same on Twitter, chairman of Patanjali, Balkrishna tweeted. “Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar,”

As soon as the announcement was made, he started trending everywhere and netizens made a lot of memes on him and Patanjali.

Baba Ramdev over the years has become a synonym to Yoga in India. His activities to promote the Yoga culture in the nation has heavily influenced the people of all age groups.

In August, while marking the 2 month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Baba Ramdev along with SSR’s family members, fans and colleagues from the industry observed a prayer meet.

A video went viral on the internet, where Baba Ramdev was seen performing havan in the memory of the late actor.

