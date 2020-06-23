Twitterati Goes Gaga Over Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Coronil Ayurvedic Medicine With These Hilarious Memes

Almost half of the year has gone down and the battle against Coronavirus hasn’t been won yet. Although many countries have mostly recovered and have at least managed to flatten the curve, there are countries like the USA, Brazil, Russia, and others who are still having an intense battle against the COVID-19 disease. Even India hasn’t managed to flatten its curve despite all the lockdowns. Yes, the recoveries have become faster over the past couple of months but daily new cases’ graph as also touched new peaks. Amidst all this Yog guru Baba Ramdev’s company Patanjali has announced an ayurvedic medicine that is reportedly capable of fighting the disease.

According to Ramdev, the medicine named Patanjali Coronil has been tested successfully and has a success rate of 100% in curing patients fighting with the fatal disease.

While announcing the same on Twitter, chairman of Patanjali, Balkrishna tweeted. “Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar,”

Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/K7uU38Kuzl — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) June 22, 2020

Balakrishna has also claimed that the said medicine can cure COVID-19 patients in 5-14 days. “We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results,” Balkrishna told ANI.

Meanwhile, Twitter has gone crazy ever since the launch of Patanjali Cornil. As always, a lot of netizens are sharing their excitement with hilarious memes from famous Bollywood films and Indian web shows. Have a look and have a great time:

