Shilpa Rao Got The Idea Of Her Latest Song Raavan With Amit Trivedi During Mission Mangal

Singer Shilpa Rao collaborates with composer-singer Amit Trivedi for a new track titled Raavan. The song is sung by Shilpa and Trivedi, who has also composed and written the number.

“I was in a studio recording for ‘Shaabaashiyaan’ from ‘Mission Mangal‘. There was this track and Amit asked me, ‘Can you just put down some idea whatever comes to you?’ In one take, I just sang that part for the song ‘Raavan’. It wasn’t something that took a lot of time, it was a very spontaneous reaction of mine to the song and I think that’s what worked,” Shilpa said.

“Also, it is great to see such big artiste putting out music more in audio formats, precisely how music showed be consumed. No matter what happens and what the situation is, art always comes to the rescue and artistes are making most of the situation for the sheer love of doing music and sharing it with the audience, even if it’s without a video,” she added.

The duo had earlier worked together in films such as “Lootera” and “English Vinglish“.

For non-film songs, Shilpa has collaborated with musicians like Agnee and Anoushka Shankar in the past.

The “Ghungroo” hitmaker has sung “Aadhe aadhe se” in the new Netflix film, “Raat Akeli Hai”. Composed by Sneha Khalwalkar, Shilpa has recorded the number along with Mika Singh.

Talking about her experience of working on the song, Shilpa Rao said: “It is a funny story. The composer and I never got along well. Then Anurag Kashyap made us sit together and insisted that we work together on the song. That’s how we met and decided to work on this song. I really enjoyed working with her, not just working with her but her persona. I hope it was likewise for her.”

“This song is about growth and how we all are ‘work in progress’ as human beings, as lovers, as musicians, as artists and that was something which resonated in Sneha Khanwalkar and me while we worked on the song. To me, the song symbolises the word ‘acceptance’ and accepting each other as people,” Shilpa Rao added.

