Alia Bhatt’s Mom Soni Razdan Takes A Dig At Arnab Goswami Via Old Video Of Him Calmly Reading News!

Sushant Singh Rajput case has led to a lot of things being sensationalized. From theories around his murder to witch-hunting of Rhea Chakraborty, the Indian media witnessed its worst. Mahesh Bhatt was a victim of it all too. Now, Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan has taken a sly dig at Arnab Goswami and his loud pitch.

Arnab has been one of the journalists who had been actively seeking justice for Sushant. Even if the CBI hinted at no possibility of homicide, his channel refused to believe the news. Recently, it was also revealed that Republic TV would broadcast as much as 70% of its news related to SSR.

Now, Soni Razdan has taken a sly dig at the news anchor. Actually, a video of Arnab Goswami alongside Rajdeep Sardesai is going viral. The two journalists can be seen reading news very peacefully and with the utmost calm. This is quite opposite to the scenario of today’s time, where the pitch is higher, and the reports are allegedly influenced.

Retweeting a user who had shared Arnab Goswami’s video, Soni Razdan wrote, “Goodness! What on earth happened ….”

Many users took to the comments section and shared their opinions on the same.

A user wrote, “BJP happened.” “They got the taste of Power. And in some cases power corrupts people,” wrote another. Another user commented, “These guys became too big for their heads”

Check out Soni Razdan’s tweet below:

Goodness ! What on earth happened …. 🙈 https://t.co/7SV3wsebBE — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) October 14, 2020

Meanwhile, as many as 34 Bollywood production houses and 4 four film organisations have moved to Delhi Court against Arnab and Republic TV network. They claim that the news broadcasted by him makes “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks” against the industry.

However, certain Bollywood celebrities also support Goswami. Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna has been an active participant on Arnab Goswami’s debates.

Actress Kangana Ranaut too has appeared multiple times. In fact, she credits Arnab Goswami largely for the trial conducted by the host in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

SSR’s sisters Shweta Singh Kirti and others too have shared massive praises about the anchor and how he has helped create a movement for seeking justice in the case.

