The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda After His Spoof On Arnab Goswami, “People Do Get Nasty With Voicing Their Opinion”

The Kapil Sharma show isn’t just known for Kapil but also for the supporting cast which includes Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti in pivotal roles. The show is a huge success and enjoys a massive fan following because of the same.

Advertisement

A while ago, Manoj Bajpayee and director Anubhav Sinha had come to grace the show and while they were on it; Kiku’s Bachcha Yadav imitated Arnab Goswami and we couldn’t stop laughing at it.

Advertisement

The segment started with Kiku Sharda’s Bachcha Yadav saying, “Welcome to Raddi News and I am Bachcha Yadav.” And eventually asks Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhva Sinha if they would like to have coffee. To which Krushna Abhishek’s Sapna replies, “The milkman did not come today.”

Kiku’s character becomes a maniac and starts screaming, “Breaking news. Our milkman has not arrived. Breaking news!!” Does this ring any bell to you?

Without a doubt, Kiku was imitating Arnab Goswami and the whole act got the audiences and guests laughing like crazy.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kiku was asked if he heard from Arnab after the episode went viral, the 45-year-old replied, “No, nothing. I haven’t heard anything as such.”

“I do receive messages about things. If you have not liked something, you can obviously go and talk about it. So, there is a way of talking about it as well. What I get upset about it is when you start using language which is not appropriate,” Kiku added.

Sharda continued, “There are all kinds of humour we touch upon. It is okay to voice your opinion but sometimes people do get nasty with voicing their opinion. These types of messages have come but we spoof KBC, we spoof like the biggest of actors and we do the mimicry of them.”

Share your thoughts on Kiku Sharda’s fun act on Arnab Goswami in the comments section below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE: Is Disha Vakani Returning This Navratri? Here’s What Co-Star Sonalika Joshi Has To Say

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube