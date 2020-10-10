Bigg Boss 14: From Advicing Abhinav Shukla About Rubina Dilaik To Revealing Eijaz Khan’s Secret, Salman Khan's 1st Weekend Ka Vaar Is All About Masala!

Bigg Boss 14 has begun, and those who are following it regularly know that this season is quite different than the other seasons. The first difference is the concept of seniors and freshers in the house. Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have entered the house for two weeks as seniors to create troubles for the freshers. Well, one week has passed, and we are all gearing up for the first Weekend Ka Vaar of this season with Salman Khan.

Advertisement

More than ladai-jagdha, romance, friendship and tasks, BB fans await Salman during Bigg Boss’ Weekend Ka Vaar. The promo has already got all the BB fans excited for this weeks Weekend Ka Vaar. Well, we are here to give you all the details you need to know about it. Continue reading further.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 14’s latest episode saw fresher contestants fighting for immunity and it will go ugly when Rubina will be seen fighting for her husband, in the upcoming episode.

The promo of BB14’s first Weekend Ka Vaar opens with Salman Khan asking some contestants to wake up as the time is over for them to be quiet and remain silent inside the house. In his Dabangg style, Salman will be seen informing inmates that they are being watched by the live audience, who are staying inside the house with his sarcastic tone.

The promo then moves to Salman Khan asking Abhinav Shukla to let his wife Rubina Dilaik fight her own battle. He tells Rubina that either Abhinav asks her to remain mum or take an altogether different route. The superstar even compares Abhinav with last season’s Shukla aka Sidharth Shukla.

Well, the first Weekend Ka Vaar promo gets interesting when Bigg Boss shows Eijaz Khan revealing his biggest secret past while talking to Sidharth Shukla. Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar, Pavitra Punia and Nishant Singh Malkhani are seen gradually taking the front seats and limelight of the show. As seen in the latest episode, Nishant puts hit spray-on Abhinav’s face and also throws mirchi powder on him. Check out the promo below:

Bigg Boss has just begun, and the temperature is already rising. Are you excited for this season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan?

Must Read: Scam 1992 Review: Hansal Mehta’s Attention To Detail & Pratik Gandhi-Shreya Dhanwanthary’s Dedication Shine Like A Light-House In This Treat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube