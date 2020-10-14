Sushmita Sen has always been someone who has given advice to fans for several things. Be it fitness or parenthood or fashion, the actress has made sure she helps her fans with all the information she can. The actress has a few wise words on life for fans.

“Life is, therefore, also the easiest exam.. all we gotta do is prepare.. learn… practice! The questions life throws us, are unique… so must be our answers! Cheating here means cheating our ‘Self’ of all that is authentic about each one of us! Life is an exam and you are the subject,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Sushmita Sen also urged everyone to be brave enough to try something original rather than copying others.

“Know yourself enough…be brave enough..to attempt an original…not ace a copy! This for me is the greatest difference between success and failure! #sharing #corebeliefs #authenticpower. I love you guys,” Sushmita Sen stated.

Earlier this year, Sushmita was seen in the web series, “Aarya”. The show marked Sushmita’s debut in digital space. Fans loved the show and her performance was loved in it. It was like the perfect comeback for the actress. She still looks absolutely gorgeous.

Currently, Sushmita is in a very happy space with her daughters and her boyfriend.

