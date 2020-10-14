Farhan Akhtar Took The Initiative To File Lawsuit Against Arnab Goswami & Other News Channels?

The Bollywood industry has been facing a tough time after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. What started with a nepotism debate ended with the drugs angle. Rhea Chakraborty got arrested for the same. NCB even called Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for interrogation. Even many news channels like Times Now & Republic & Anchors like Arnab Goswami have been trying to solve the case. But after this a Media Vs Bollywood has begun, which is supposedly led by Farhan Akhtar.

Amidst all the chaos in the SSR case, the Indian media completely focussed on every detail and tried to give out every news possible. This did not go down well with the Bollywood Industry, and they all stood against the media.

As per reports, as many as 34 top Bollywood producers and four film industry associations on Monday filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court, seeking to restrain television channels from making “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks” against the Hindi film industry. The suit has been filed against Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and journalist Pradeep Bhandari of the channel, and Times Now’s Editor-in-Chief Rahul Shivshankar and its prominent anchor, Navika Kumar, as respondents. The production companies include those run by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Ajay Devgn.

They have been assailed for conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities and interfering with the right to privacy of persons associated with the film industry, in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the subsequent arrest of his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. But do you know, it was Farhan Akhtar who suggested belated action against the two news channels which had been hammering at the film industry relentlessly for four months.

An informed source says, “Though he won’t take credit for it, the lawsuit against Times Now and Republic TV was Farhan Akhtar’s idea. All the other producers felt as disgusted by the attack by the two news channels. But if Farhan hadn’t taken the initiative, they wouldn’t have come forward to take the slanderous foursome to court finally.”

Well, we wonder what will be the conclusion of this battle now? Who will win in this Media Vs Bollywood battle?

