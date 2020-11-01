Bigg Boss 14 CONFIRMED! Aly Goni To Enter The House For BFF Jasmin Bhasin On THIS Date

Bigg Boss 14 viewers are soon going to receive a big surprise in the upcoming days. As the upcoming episode will be extremely special for contestant Jasmin Bhasin as Aly Goni will enter the house for her. Read on to know more.

Rumours have been doing rounds that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor will be entering the house as a wild card contestant for a long time. Now it seems really happening. The actor had been supporting Jasmin from outside and cheering for her.

The makers of the Bigg Boss 14 have now released a promo, wherein Aly Goni talks about his entry for BFF Jasmin Bhasin. In the promo video, Aly can be heard saying, “Best friend se bhi keemti hai tu, (You are precious than a best friend)”. Meanwhile, adorable pictures of Jasmin and Aly play in the backdrop.

Aly Goni adds in the promo, “Teri hasi mein basti hai meri khushi. Isiliye socha tha kaat lunga teen mahine, unn lamhon ko yaad kiye. Lekin, tabhi there aankhon mein aansu dekhe aur irada badal diya. Aa raha hai tera ye dost, 4 November ko. (Your smile makes me happy and hence I thought I’d spend the three months recalling memories of the time spent together. However, when I saw you crying, I changed my mind. Your friend would see you on 4th November).”

Watch the promo below:

As Aly Goni also revealed that he will be entering Bigg Boss 14 house on November 4th, with his entry in the house, we expect new twists and turns in merely three days’ time now. The actor took this step after Jasmin Bhasin had sympathised with fans who were disappointed when they learned that Aly had to opt-out of Bigg Boss on the last minute. She also expressed her sadness over it.

In a conversation with Koimoi, Jasmin Bhasin had shared, “I will be very happy to see him and he’s my friend and a support system but I doubt that will happen. There’s a COVID-19 situation all across.”

What do you think about Aly Goni entering the house for Jasmin? Let us know in the comments.

