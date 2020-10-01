Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel became one of the most popular television couples of India after playing Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima and Raman Bhalla respectively on Star Plus’ show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Ever since the show has said goodbye to the audience, everyone is dying to watch the couple together once again.

Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel enjoy a massive fan following on social media. While the former has 12.7 million followers on Instagram, the latter has 1.5 million followers. Both are very active on social media and keep on posting their updates for their fans.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off-air in December. The show ran for six years successfully, and its off-air news had broken many hearts. But the good news here is that the pair is all set to share the screen space once again.

No, it’s not for another show. For that, we need to wait for more. As per a report published by Pinkvilla, the couple will be seen together again very soon in a commercial advertisement. And the cherry on the cake is that they will be recreating their Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in it.

The report further said, Karan Patel will be seen as a stubborn individual, just as Ishita’s Ravan Kumar on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It’s been said that the pair has already shot the ad film. However, there are no more details available on the ad film yet.

Karan Patel was last seen as Mr Bajaj on Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. There were reports that he might participate in Bigg Boss 14, but his PR agency rubbished such news. Speaking about Divyanka Tripathi, viewers are still waiting to see her doing a project after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

We are super excited to see Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel sharing screen one more time. How about you? Do share your excitement with us via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

