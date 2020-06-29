Kamya Panjabi REVEALS Breakup With Karan Patel Led Her Into Depression: “Wasn’t Eating, Sleeping…”

Kamya Panjabi is one of the most successful actors in the Television industry. Be it her negative or the positive roles, she’s hailed for it all. The actress made a lot of noise over her relationship with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel. Kamya is now opening up about the breakup and has made some shocking revelations.

Kamya’s fans would know that she was a wreck post her breakup with Karan Patel. In fact, she has been quite vocal about her feelings all throughout. Everyone knew she was head over heels in love with him. The Shakti actress has now opened up on how she got into depression, and it took her over 2 years to heal.

Talking about it all in a conversation with Times Of India, Kamya Panjabi began, “Frankly after Karan, it took me two-and-a-half years to get back to a normal life. It is after two-and-a-half years that I started loving my life, I was eating, sleeping on time, talking to my friends, and going to work and coming back. It took me two and a half years.”

Kamya Panjabi further explained how she got into depression. She stopped eating and withdrew socially. “After the breakup (with Karan Patel), I had gone under a shell, I was not eating, sleeping. I didn’t feel like doing anything. I was into depression. I was undergoing counselling and there were lots of things happening. And now, when I have started living my life, I am not ready to compromise or sacrifice for anyone or for anything. It felt like I was out of jail and I am not ready to go inside it again,” shared the actress.

Meanwhile, Kamya is now happily married to Shalabh Dang. The actress tied the knot in February.

