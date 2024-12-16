The wait is finally over! Mismatched Season 3 is now out for everyone to binge-watch, and it has certainly managed to create a frenzy among the fans. Rohit Saraf reprises the role of Rishi Singh Shekhawat, and if there’s one phrase to describe his performance, it has to be Main Character Energy or the Ultimate Green Forest! The way he steps back into the character and delivers a performance to remember has everyone hooked to their screens, and fans can’t stop raving about his performance in the series. Here is what fans have been saying about Rohit’s performance on the show.

Fans React To Rohit Saraf’s Performance In Mismatched Season 3

One of the fans shared a super cute collage of Rohit Saraf’s pictures on X and wrote, “Rohit Saraf setting boyfriend expectations high as Rishi Singh Shekawat.” Another netizen said, “Rohit was literally born to play Rishi. What a cutie. 10/10 casting.” A fan went on to say, “He was always meant to play Rishi. He is so endearing that I always end up melting even though I don’t like anything else about this season.”

A fan furthermore said, “Rohit Saraf is so Rishi coded.” While a netizen praised Rohit’s flirtatious dialogue, “Mere Saath Reh Lo” from Mismatched Season 3 and wrote, “Mere Saath Reh Lo waa damn cute. Rohit Twitter Par Bhi Account Open Karlo Ab.” A fan further had a cute reaction which said, “Watching Mismatched Season 3, I Love Rohit Saraf, like love love Bhai, Omg I love.”

Produced by RSVP Movies, this coming-of-age series is now streaming on Netflix. Beyond Mismatched Season 3, Rohit Saraf has exciting projects in the pipeline, including Dharma Productions’ Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. With each role, the actor continues to win hearts, and Mismatched Season 3 is yet another reminder of why he is one of the most cherished actors of his generation.

“Mere saath Reh lo” was dyamnnn cute 😭❤️💌

Rohit Saraf twitter pe bhi account open hi kar lo aab 🤌🫶#RohitSaraf #PrajaktaKoli #MismatchedSeason3 pic.twitter.com/7l208FWIKz — 𝐀𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐭𝐚 🩷✨ (@mickey_alizeh) December 15, 2024

