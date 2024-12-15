Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 was premiered on October 6, 2024. Its ongoing run is often met with some divided reactions. While some fans are finding the show engaging, others are calling it a lukewarm season as compared to the other ones. However, as the show has reached crucial point, the speculated grand finale date of the same is out now.

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Speculated Finale Date

According to an X page called Bigg Boss Tak, the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 is speculated to witness its grand finale on January 19, 2024. Yes, you heard that right! The rumored grand finale date is out now which has left the fans of the show super excited. However, there are also chances that the show might see an extension if it sees a boost in the TRP charts. The speculated grand finale date is closer than we think. This might also be because the show has not been doing quite well when it comes to the ratings.

Who Is Most Likely To Win Bigg Boss 18?

While Bigg Boss 18 is currently witnessing many strong contestants from different walks of life, there are certainly some contestants who are shining out. As soon as the speculated grand finale date of the Salman Khan-hosted show was out, fans started predicting who might lift the trophy. While some feel it can be Vivian Dsena, others feel it might be Karanveer Mehra who might take the trophy home. While some feel the winner might be Youtuber and powerlifter Rajat Dalal.

Bigg Boss 18’s Upcoming Episode

Salman Khan who had given last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar a miss is back to host the show this week. The upcoming episode will see him asking the contestants whom they wish to give a reality check when it comes to their intelligence. Furthermore, Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly and Rajat Dalal’s mother will be seen gracing the show in today’s episode.

🚨 Mark the date! Bigg Boss 18 Grand FINALE is on 19th January 2025 Who do you think will win this season? Let the predictions begin! — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 14, 2024

