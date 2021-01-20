Shot entirely during the pandemic, Jeet Ki Zid is all set to release this Friday. The web series is inspired by the true story of a soldier who was paralyzed waist below after fighting the Kargil war, only to ‘rise up’ the challenge. It promises a good mix of action and drama with a strong emotional content as well.

Advertisement

What makes Jeet Ki Zid special is the fact that the man leading the show is Amit Sadh, who was practically the most prolific actor in the digital space last year. With web series like Breathe: Into The Shadows and Avrodh along with straight to OTT release Yaara (albeit delayed) and a brief but impressive role in Shakuntala Devi, Amit did win hearts and also acquired an added fan base. For the actor who has made an impression in star-driven films like Sultan and Gold amongst others after striking well with Kai Po Che, it was pretty much a re-invention of sorts on the OTT medium for him.

Advertisement

Now that Jeet Ki Zid is coming, it has to be seen how much further ahead of Avrodh does it go. In that web series too he played an army officer who led the surgical strike at Uri and now he is enacting the part of an army officer who fought the Kargil war, hence the parallels are being drawn. The difference here though is that while Avrodh, which streamed on Sony LIV, was more into the thriller space, Jeet Ki Zid, which arrives on ZEE5, has an emotional base to it and hence expected to appeal all the more to the family audiences.

Moreover, the web series is also the debut production for Boney Kapoor in the OTT world. There is quite a lot happening in the Kapoor Sr. professional life, what with the teaser of his Telugu film Vakeel Saab (an adaptation of Pink) seeing a record response already. Moreover, after making an impressive cameo in AK v/s AK, he is now also stepping as a full-fledged actor opposite Dimple Kapadia in Luv Ranjan’s next rom-com which has Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. While he gears up to face the camera, he would also be curious to see his Jeet Ki Zid stream.

With Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta also joining hands as producers, Jeet Ki Zid directed by Vishal Mangalorkar releases on 22nd January.

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Got Dumped Because He Wouldn’t Kiss His First Girlfriend Or Hold Her Hand!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube