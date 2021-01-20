Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running shows of Star Plus. What started with Akshara and Naitik’s love story has now got all the fans crazy for Kartik and Naira’s love saga. But, the show is currently experiencing a heart-wrenching track of Shivangi Joshi aka Naira’s death.
Advertisement
Well, we all know that Kaira is the heart and soul of the show, and their separation will not be taken in a positive stride by fans. Maybe that is why the makers have re-introduced Shivangi to the show in a very different and a never-seen-before avatar.
Shivangi Joshi has finally returned to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in a new character and is ready to win over hearts once again. This time, Shivangi is seen playing a boxer and is obviously Naira’s lookalike. The makers haven’t unveiled the connection in the two characters’ resemblance yet, but it is expected that Kartik aka Mohsin Khan’s life will take a 360-degree turn after they meet again in the show.
Advertisement
https://www.instagram.com/p/CKB45zyCusX/?utm_source=ig_embed
Trending
Shivangi Joshi aka Naira’s fans have already taken to Twitter to sing praises for the actress’ performance as Sirat. Fans claim that Shivangi has a strong command of her skills and knows how to step into the shoes of a completely new character with ease. One Twitter user wrote, “It’s not a cakewalk to get into the shoes of a new character within a show where for 4.5 years you played an iconic character that too in a period of 2 weeks. Girl, I can see the hard work you put in. But what amazed me was you made it look effortless.” Another said, “The fire in her eyes speak of a story that she never had Raising hands another yet fearless journey goes on.” Check out the tweets below:
After ages watched this show.. And its worth the watch. #yrkkh
Sirat’s entry must say felt like new show. #ShivangiJoshi pic.twitter.com/wPnHkOecBc
— Albina_Joshy.Sethu10 (@abhijisan) January 20, 2021
@shivangijoshi10 you beauty I knew you can succeed in any challenge effortesly but still I’m astonished to see this transition from Naira to Sirat. #ShivangiJoshi pic.twitter.com/6VGGiAjub0
— Albina_Joshy.Sethu10 (@abhijisan) January 20, 2021
#ShivangiJoshi
Sirat so cute n her voice love it pic.twitter.com/yZO0qNffdO
— ShivangiJoshi my love 💗💗✨✨ (@shivi______6) January 20, 2021
The fire in her eyes speak of a story that she never had 🙌🏻 another yet fearless journey goes on🤘🏻🤩 #ShivangiJoshi as #Sirat 🥊😍 from today’s episode don’t miss it😉 #yrkkh @shivangijoshi10 pic.twitter.com/oXusoxHTnn
— A (@SL_Creation) January 20, 2021
It felt good to see her after a while!😭❤️today’s episode was good after the whole g clan drama!#ShivangiJoshi • #Kaira • #Yrkkh@shivangijoshi10 pic.twitter.com/obAjHm3boC
— Sahi (@Kaira_Sahi) January 20, 2021
The “eye power”…way of her looking …her eyes told some things ..lady boss in boxing of ITV. #Shivangijoshi #yrkkh #sirat@Shivangijoshi10 …the shorts rjust aswm 🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/pHaOIcBMwS
— DOLAN SARKAR (@DOLANSARKAR14) January 20, 2021
Ohoohoo sirat ki entry🔥kya entry hai,kya bgm h,kya style hai,kya look hai,kya accent hai wah😍I just loved it🔥itne dino bad shivi ko dekha🥺bohot acha laga
Give her anything to do she’ll just nail it🔥
What my luck😂@shivangijoshi10 #ShivangiJoshi #kaira #yrkkh #Shivin pic.twitter.com/gZTs9V4OzN
— Megha (@MeghaShahapurk1) January 20, 2021
What Ppl See What I See
😙 😙 😙 😙#ShivangiJoshi #Naira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/5W8MfcR6UG
— ♡ (@kairaslays_) January 19, 2021
Shivi did a really good job with her Rajasthani accent!! It sounded way more realistic than I expected ✨👍🏻🥺#ShivangiJoshi #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/uIsaHpRSUm
— ❀ (@hxprakles) January 20, 2021
Well, we are sure that Shivangi is going to win hearts as Sirat as well. It will be interesting to see how she makes an entry into the Goenka family, especially in Kartik’s life.
Must Read: Krushna Abhishek Reacts To Rumours Of Fallout With Kiku Sharda On The Kapil Sharma Show!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement