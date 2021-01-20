Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running shows of Star Plus. What started with Akshara and Naitik’s love story has now got all the fans crazy for Kartik and Naira’s love saga. But, the show is currently experiencing a heart-wrenching track of Shivangi Joshi aka Naira’s death.

Well, we all know that Kaira is the heart and soul of the show, and their separation will not be taken in a positive stride by fans. Maybe that is why the makers have re-introduced Shivangi to the show in a very different and a never-seen-before avatar.

Shivangi Joshi has finally returned to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in a new character and is ready to win over hearts once again. This time, Shivangi is seen playing a boxer and is obviously Naira’s lookalike. The makers haven’t unveiled the connection in the two characters’ resemblance yet, but it is expected that Kartik aka Mohsin Khan’s life will take a 360-degree turn after they meet again in the show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKB45zyCusX/?utm_source=ig_embed

Shivangi Joshi aka Naira’s fans have already taken to Twitter to sing praises for the actress’ performance as Sirat. Fans claim that Shivangi has a strong command of her skills and knows how to step into the shoes of a completely new character with ease. One Twitter user wrote, “It’s not a cakewalk to get into the shoes of a new character within a show where for 4.5 years you played an iconic character that too in a period of 2 weeks. Girl, I can see the hard work you put in. But what amazed me was you made it look effortless.” Another said, “The fire in her eyes speak of a story that she never had Raising hands another yet fearless journey goes on.” Check out the tweets below:

Well, we are sure that Shivangi is going to win hearts as Sirat as well. It will be interesting to see how she makes an entry into the Goenka family, especially in Kartik’s life.

