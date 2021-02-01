Prabhas has a massive fan base all across the country and hype for his every project makes it very crystal clear. Some similar sort of fanfare was recently witnessed on the internet when his shooting video was leaked from Salaar sets.

As every Darling actor’s fans are aware that Salaar has gone on floors by kickstarting the shoot in coal mines of Ramagundam, they are gathering to watch their favourite star in huge numbers. As per the leaked video, the Baahubali actor could be seen in a bearded avatar wearing a full-sleeve shirt and cargo pant.

As soon as the video of Salaar went viral, Prabhas fans took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment. They even urged not to share it.

One user wrote, “Please Be Strict In the Case Of Allowing Mobiles Into The Sets of #Salaar…Don’t Allow Mobiles…Please Take Action on them…Note: Guys Who Spreads Leaked Photos, videos Just Mention Their Ids to @hombalefilms and Mention Here Thumbs up and Report them. “Yes, Some Of #Salaar Pics Leaked Out But Here, We Requesting Don’t Share Pics In Any Platform If You Are True #Prabhas Sir Fan…Pls Take Care Of Leaked Pics,” another fan writes.

Please Be Strict In the Case Of Allowing Mobiles Into The Sets of #Salaar 👍🏻

Don’t Allow Mobiles 🙏

Please Take Action on them Note : Guys Who Spreads Leaked Photos,videos Just Mention Their Ids to @hombalefilms and Mention Here 👍🏻 and Report them @prashanth_neel@VKiragandur pic.twitter.com/m8Jj0ycD5y — Mission_Rebelism_FC™ (@MissionRebelism) January 29, 2021 Yes Some Of #Salaar Pics Leaked Out But Here, We Requesting Don’t Share Pics In Any Platform If You Are True #Prabhas Sir Fan Pls Take Care Of Leaked Pics @hombalefilms @prashanth_neel @Prasad_Darling — DELHI PRABHAS FANS® (@Delhi_PrabhasFC) January 29, 2021

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas will also be seen in Radhe Shyam and Adipurush in his kitty. Adipurush is based on Indian epic Ramayan. It will be helmed by Tanhaji maker, Om Raut and feature Saif Ali Khan as an antagonist. Just a few days back, Om Raut himself took to Twitter and shared an exciting update on the film. He shared a picture featuring himself along with his technicians. He captioned it as, “Motion capture begins. Creating the world of #Adipurush.”

For the unversed, motion capture is a trial shoot of the film. As Adipurush is said to be a unique project loaded with heavy VFX and never used before filmmaking techniques, Om Raut and a team of technicians are doing a test shoot in Mumbai.

