The Family Man 2 is one of the most anticipated Amazon Prime Video shows. Season 1 was high on thrill, emotions as well as action. Fans couldn’t keep calm when the makers announced the trailer release date. However, the show missed its promised date and now rumours suggest there’s a postponement in a release. Is all of it happening because of the Mirzapur 2 and Tandav controversy? Manoj Bajpayee breaks the silence.

For the unversed, Tandav landed in legal trouble soon after its release. Many took objection over the sequences where Ali Abbas Zafar and the team allegedly disrespect Hindu gods. From Saif Ali Khan to Gauahar Khan – an FIR has been filed against the entire team. The court has denied providing protection too. Meanwhile, Mirzapur 2 is facing legal trouble over showing the town Mirzapur as anti-social and filled with criminal activities.

Is the fear of facing backlash holding back Manoj Bajpayee and team? The Family Man 2 lead in a conversation with SpotboyE responded, “As an actor in the series I don’t have any communication as to why it got postponed. I trust Amazon’s decision, whatever the reason may be. Also, I think that Amazon is represented by some very responsible and intelligent people in India and they know what’s best for the Show and we trust them. All I will say jab bhi ayenge, dhamaka lekar, dhamake ke sath aayenge (laughing).”

Manoj Bajpayee also revealed why he chose The Family Man as his debut web series. “It is about an unsung hero, someone who constantly jeopardizes his life for the country at the cost of his family life. I did it because I loved the script. Also, I’ve been waiting to work with Raj and DK for some time now. I’ve seen Goa Goa Gone. I liked its fresh energy and the directors’ appetite for the edgy and wacky,” said the actor.

The reason may still be unknown, but we hope Season 2 promos are released soon by makers!

