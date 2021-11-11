It’s the season of weddings and the marriage rumours about celebrities are all-time high this year. A few days back it was reported that Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani got hitched with his fiancé and actress Poonam Preet. Now another cast member, Shraddha Arya who is the leading lady of the show is also set to get married this month.

Earlier, the actress was engaged to an NRI, Alam Singh Makkar, with whom she participated on Nach Baliye 9. However, a few months after the show ended, the two decided to part ways.

As per reports, Shraddha Arya will be getting married to a navy based man, Rahul, on November 16. However, the details about her beau are still not known. Meanwhile, the couple will be tying the knot in Delhi. The telly star hasn’t revealed much about her soon to be better half; even her co-stars are clueless about the development.

Talking about the same, a source from the set of her TV show, Kundali Bhagya told ETimes, “Shraddha Arya has kept the details regarding her marriage a closely-guarded secret. Not many know even the name of the guy, let alone how and when she met him. She has applied for around a two-week leave and shot with us her last episode yesterday before she becomes a Mrs. Her wedding will be a close-knit affair and only her close friends in the industry have been invited.”

A video has been going viral, in which the actress can be seen wearing a bridal dress, however, netizens attention was caught at the reflection of a man capturing her clip. Captioning the same, she wrote, “One From The “R”chives.”

In the past, Shraddha Arya was part of several TV shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paaki and Dream Girl. However, Kundali Bhagya was the show that put her in the spotlight; the actress plays the character of Preeta opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Karan Luthra.

