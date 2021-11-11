In the upcoming weekend, the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 including Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show to entertain their fans. The channel has released the first promo where Kapil tells Saif that he has been working relentlessly one after another on projects and his reply to the host left the audience in splits!

Saif recently appeared at TKSS to promote his film Bhoot Police along with her co-stars Jacquline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

The promo starts with Kapil Sharma telling the audience, “Saif sir ka ye saal main ye teesra project hai. Pehle Tandav kiya, phir Bhoot Police…abhi Bunty Aur Babli 2.” The host then asks Saif Ali Khan, “Sir aap lagatar kaam kar rahe hai, aap workaholic hai ya family bad jaane ka pressure aap par bhi hai?”

Replying to Kapil Sharma, Saif Ali Khan said, “Nahi family bad jaane ka pressure nahi, mujhe is baat ka darr hain…agar main ghar baitha rahu to shayad aur bachhe ho jayenge,” leaving the audiences in splits.

Sharing the promo of the show, Sony TV captioned it, “@KapilSharmaK9 ke ghar aa rahi hai #BuntyAurBubli2 ki jodi, jo hasa hasa ke aapke dil ki karenge chori! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Krushna Abhishek can also be seen in the promo donning his Amitabh Bachchan avatar and entertaining Saif Ali Khan along with the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2.

