Actor and film producer Sonu Sood along with comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen as special guests on ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar‘ episode of KBC 13.

They will be on the hot seat and answer the questions of host Amitabh Bachchan. Both of them will be seen sharing some intriguing stories from their professional and personal lives.

The recent KBC 13 promo also shows Kapil Sharma as he presents a few of his comic acts. Like he says even if somebody visits Big B‘s house as a guest, he gives four options to choose from tea, coffee, buttermilk or lemonade. Furthermore, he imitated Amitabh Bachchan and repeated his lines from the show. So, Kapil sets the mood and makes everyone laugh out loud with his funny acts.

Sonu Sood will also be seen opening up about his work during the time of the pandemic. Also, he will also be seen on KBC 13 throwing light about his ongoing venture of giving counselling and mentorship to the kids who are not able to plan their careers.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode will air on November 12 on Sony Entertainment Television.

