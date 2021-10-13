Saif Ali Khan is the father of four and is currently enjoy fatherhood with his youngest two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan. While the actor and wife-actress Kareena Kapoor Khan are frequently jetting off to international destinations or just strolling the city with their kids, both stars are full-time working parents.

In a recent chat, the Love Aaj Kal actor spoke about kids – especially how proud he is of the changes Taimur has made since the arrival of the youngest. The actor also got candid about how he maintains a work-life balance and the secret to being a happier person. Read on.

In a recent conversation, as reported by Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan opened up about Taimur and how Jeh’s arrival earlier this year has changed him. The Bhoot Police actor said, “There is definitely a change in Taimur… he was the younger one and now he isn’t anymore. He is interested in zombies and armies and he makes his brother laugh a lot and usually (with) loud things. I think we are going to have our hands full.” Though adds with a laugh, “I am quite frightened as to where the peace and quiet portion is going to go with two boys.”

Saif Ali Khan adds that despite however loud things get and ‘peace and quiet’ being miles away, he is enjoying the company of his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and his youngest sons. He said, “The first lockdown was like that. We are luckily very sorted people. My family is quite balanced, we have lovely children here. We can cook and listen music and read books and be okay like that also, but we much prefer our normal lives working, and balancing it ourselves.”

Talking about whether the last couple of years of being locked in the house has given him a much-needed downtime with his family, the actor says, “I don’t think I was over-worked to a point where I didn’t know what a holiday was like, and suddenly in the lockdown I discovered what it was. I have always known. I would much rather not have a lockdown. But I mean if we look at bright side, we got some amazing family.”

While both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are full-time working parents, the family never fails to spend time together and head out on vacations. Talking about the same, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor said, “The important distinction there is that we don’t really have to work, so we can afford to choose what we want to do, we have been doing it for a while now.” The family of four recently had a gala time while on a vacation in the Maldives.

Further talking about maintaining a balance between his personal and professional life, the Adipurush actor added, “There comes a phase in life where you want more and want better and there is not end to that. But there has be to a balance. We make sure that one of is working less and one of us is working more. And we share responsibilities and make sure we get our holidays together. It also works because Kareena really wants to be married and have a home life as well as work.”

Saif Ali Khan also added that says both he and Kareena enjoy home life. He stated that there is “nothing is more important than spending time with kids and each other” for the actors. He also added that they love cooking together and having a family atmosphere “but you need to balance that by going out there and proving something to the yourself and world in terms of your work, then you are a happier person.”

