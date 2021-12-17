Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor often talk about their private life and last month when the two biggies graced The Kapil Sharma Show, they shared some interesting anecdotes from the past. Meanwhile, an uncensored video from the episode was shared recently, the veteran star talked about Ekta’s grand and expensive sets for serials, which could have been rented for a cheap price back in the day.

The host of the comedy show welcomed the guests and audience by singing a song, as the father-daughter entered the set, Archana Puran Singh came down from her sear to greet them.

Meanwhile, in the uncensored video, Jeetendra talked about grand sets that Ekta Kapoor and Shobha built for daily soaps and revealed how they could have easily rented a bungalow for a cheap price. However, he even claims that although they built a 4 Crore set, it was used for 5 years, which was economical.

Jeetendra said, “Shobha (Kapoor) and Ekta (Kapoor) erected sets for 4 crores at that time. The idea was to amortise, to use it in such a way and get the grandeur also.”

The Himmatwala actor adds, “Pehle aisa koi karta nahi tha, set nahi lagata tha (Back then, no one would erect sets for a television show). Then they did it. You have to think out of the box. They thought out of the box, they saved money. On the contrary, yeh bohot sasta pad gaya. 4 crore ka set laga ke usko 5 saal chalaya (it turned out to be quite economical. They used the 4 crore set for five years).”

In the uncensored video of The Kapil Sharma Show, Ekta Kapoor also talked about working during the lockdown via zoom calls, she told, “Mostly humara kaam toh writing hai toh ghar pe baith kar bhi ho jaata hai. Ghar mein baithna bada problem ho gaya tha. Inke liye, kyunki main ghar pe thi.”

Under the Balaji Telefilms banner, Ekta and her mother Shobha Kapoor has created some long-running yet memorable daily soaps, that includes Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kundali Bhagya, Pavitra Rishta, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kumkum Bhagya.

