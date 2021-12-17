Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Punjabi Called Out For ‘Selective Feminism’ by Shamita Shetty Fans After Her Comments On Rashami Desai
Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Punjabi’s Tweet On Rashami Desai Stirs A Storm As Netizens Accuse Her Of Selective Feminism(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 15 viewers have been witnessing high voltage fights in the house since the very first day of the show. In the latest episode, wild card contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale were seen indulging in an intense fight over Abhijit’s comment during a task. Even though it was not her drama, actor Rashami Desai was heard passing a strong comment on Devo, making the internet go against her within minutes.

For the unversed, Rashami and Devoleena entered the Bigg Boss house together to spice up the ongoing season. They have maintained a very close bond outside the house but in a recent episode of the show, they broke out into a huge argument, making them choose different friends in the house. Rashami is mostly spotted with Umar Riaz these days while Devoleena spends most of her time with Tejasswi.

In the latest episode and live feed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale get into a fight after Abhijit asks for a kiss from her in exchange for helping her with the task. The comment makes Devoleena extremely upset, making her yell at him on top of her voice. However, Rashami Desai also does not back away from giving her opinion at this point saying, “Ungli doge toh hath pakdega”, indicating that it was Devo’s fault all along.

Rashami’s comments did not go well with most viewers and one of them was ex-contestant Kamya Punjabi.

In a stern tweet, Kamya wrote, “Jab ladki ungli degi tab ungli pakadna aur jab haath degi tab hi haath pakadna! There is no taking for granted n being understood here! Yeh kya pichhadi hui soch hai ki ungli doge toh haath pakdega hi Pouting face #BiggBoss @ColorsTV”

Kamya Punjabi’s tweet somewhat backfired when people started accusing her of selective outrage. They were of the stance that Kamya should have spoken up for Shamita Shetty as well when Abhijeet called her ‘pair ki juthi’. Here’s a look at the reactions.

