Munmun Dutta is one of the examples that a single woman doesn’t need anyone’s support in life. They can accomplish anything with their hard work. Yes, the Taarak Mehta actress recently bought a lavish abode in Mumbai and is now giving a home tour of the same to her fans on her YouTube channel. Scroll below to see her beautiful house!

Her new place has left us spellbound and guess what? The beauty has designed the entire house on her own.

The tour starts with Munmun Dutta giving a short introduction of her house and that one can only enter it after removing their footwear outside. The Taarak Mehta actress then gives a glimpse of her living room to the fans which is done aesthetically with a lot of white and grey with a hint of gold and rose gold artefacts.

Munmun Dutta’s living room consists of a nice and comfortable couch in a pastel grey colour which can easily accommodate at least 6-7 people at a time. The room has beautiful paintings along with a wooden TV cabinet and chic chandeliers.

The Taarak Mehta actress then takes the fans to her dining area which has a charming marble dining table that she has gotten made and not bought from a store. Yes, it’s a tailor-made dining table which looks very royal, we must say.

And then comes the detailing part, where Munmun gives a glimpse of her hand-woven colour carpet which was adding the right kind of glam to the muted tones in the house.

Moving on to the kitchen section, Munmun Dutta introduces black-white and grey tones giving a pop of colours to her gorgeous house.

The TMKOC actress then takes her fans to her mother’s bedroom which also happens to be the guest room and has green tones with a hint of rose and yellow in the background.

Finally, Munmun Dutta takes her fans to her bedroom which screams royalty. Her room had solid colours in the background with muted tone floral cushions and bold wall accents. Her balcony stole the show for us. The chic colourful lighting with a nice and warm seating arrangement getting a city view is nothing but magical.

Watch the full video here.

Isn’t that one beautiful house? Munmun Dutta has indeed come a long way. You go, girl!

House Pics Courtesy: YouTube

