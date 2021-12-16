‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Mahira Sharma talks about the actor she aspires to share the screen space with and the kind of role she is willing to take up in future.

The ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress said: “More than whom I want to work with, I want to work in a film where I get a scope to perform and where I can showcase my acting abilities. I always wanted to do a female-oriented film where I get to play something adventurous.”

Mahira Sharma continues: “Talking about whom I want to share the screen with, I would like to work with Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. Also, the one with whom I really aspire to work with is Suriya.”

Last month Mahira Sharma turned an year older, to celebrate her special day, Paras Chhabra wished her in the sweetest way possible.

He said, “She is one of the most sweetest and genuine people I have come across in my life. I met her in a show where you least expect to find real connections, but she is surely one. I wish she does bollywood and punjabi movie soon as she is made for the silver screen. She has all the attributions of a Bollywood actress”

On the professional front, Mahira Sharma was seen in music videos with her ‘BB 13’ co-contestant Paras Chhabra. Known for shows like ‘Bepannah Pyaar’, ‘Naagin 3’ and several others, Mahira became popular post her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

