Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Honestly Reveals Her Age On The Show Leaving The Housemates In Shock

Shamita Shetty who is popularly known for her commendable work in the industry for the last 20 plus years is now currently seen locked up in BB15 house. As and how the days are going Shamita Shetty is seen coming out more strong and wonderful with her game.

We have seen many instances where Shamita had her breakdowns and yet she stood up like a queen. It is pretty much evident that the audience outside is loving her with all their heart and showering her with massive love and support.

In a recent instance, we saw the Bigg Boss 15 housemates Abhijeet Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh asking her age and Shamita Shetty without any hesitance spilled it out that she’s 42. This came as a shocker to the audience and the housemates who assumed her age to be around 35. But Shamita Shetty being unapologetically raw stunned everyone with her honesty.

Well, there’s no denying that Shamita Shetty is known for carrying herself in the most elegant and delightful way possible but this time she definitely won the hearts of the audience by putting out honest and real opinions about herself.

What are your thoughts on Shamita Shetty being honest about her age on national television? Tell us in the space below.

