Urfi Javed has always been the epitome of attention on the internet with her unique and bold sense of style. The reality star recently pulled off a Mean Girls style cut-out outfit and looks like some of her fans are slightly unimpressed with her look. She also pulled off a long braid, inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s most recent look at the promotion of The Matrix Resurrections.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Urfi is well known amongst her fans for her DIY outfits which she confidently wears and carries on different occasions. She had previously pulled off a black cutout gown similar to the one worn by Kendall Jenner at a public gathering. Even though Urfi receives mixed reactions on her ensembles, she has continued to experiment with fashion and recycled clothes, garnering a dedicated fanbase on the internet.

Advertisement

Urfi Javed was recently spotted by the paparazzi in the city and her attire in the pictures is a topic of discussion on Instagram, yet again. She can be seen wearing a hip-high slit baby pink skirt which has an angular cutout around the waistline as well. The high-waist skirt was paired with a semi-formal Y2K style satin crop shirt. The shirt had been attached with a string that keeps the one-button shirt in place.

Urfi Javed also gave the outfit a unique touch by adding a huge stone pendant in accessories. She kept her makeup simple with nude pink lipstick and thick mascara lining. Urfi’s hairstyle, however, stands out in the picture as she has tied it up in a tight braid until the very end of her hair. The hairstyle was originally pulled off by Priyanka Chopra at the promotional event of The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka styled the unique hairstyle with a blue-white printed bodycon dress which had well-fitting full sleeves. It also had a turtleneck pattern and was paired with a set of golden statement earrings.

The picture with Urfi’s attire received a bunch of mixed reactions from the netizens. Some people were genuinely impressed with her style while other criticized the amount of skin she was showing.

“Are her costumes supposed to be sensuous or titillating”, a hate comment read

Another one said, “Ye chitter cock hai😂aur khuch nahi ata”

“Jisse Kapdi Silwati Hogi Usko Paise Kam Deti Hogi”, a user wrote.

Must Read: Take Cues From Sunayana Fozdar For Some Out Of The Box Festive Looks!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube