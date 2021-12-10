Actress Sunayana Fozdar is no less than a fashionista in real life. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beauty doesn’t fail to amaze her fans with her stunning pictures on the gram – be it casual, western or a mix of both!

Today we have put together some fashionista looks of the actress which made all of us go in awe of the actress! Take cues for the upcoming shaadi season.

In the first look, Sunayana could be seen doing an off-shoulder white sleeveless gown. She opts for minimal makeup which makes her look super gracious.

In the second look, Sunayana Fozdar dons a golden coloured saree. The blingy attire is complemented with plum lips and smokey eyes.

Last but not least is an orange coloured lehenga. Sunayana Fozdar completes her look with oxidised jewellery and a golden clutch.

Well, these are some of our favourite looks carried by the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress. We’ve surely taken cues for our next shaadi outfit! How about you?

