No idea when Urfi Javed will appear on the small screens but the beauty is regularly turning heads with her social media posts. Time and again, the Bigg Boss OTT diva comes up with a quirky ensemble and sparks a debate amongst viewers. And with that, comes a hell lot of backlash and it is happening yet again! Scroll below for all the details.

It was recently that Urfi pulled off a blue bikini at the beach. The beauty complemented her look with a sarong and left fans in awe. However, there was a certain section that backlashed her over the revealing look.

Urfi Javed has taken to her Instagram and shared a look of herself in a blue bikini yet again. This time, she could be seen wearing it with a white net as a cover-up. For makeup, she opted for nude colours and tied her hair in a high pony.

Urfi Javed was performing to Gayle’s ‘abcdefu’ that includes cuss words for friends, mother sister and everyone related. It seems that was a response from the diva to all her haters and trolls.

“Actually yeah everybody except your dog !!” she captioned her post.

Netizens took to the comment section and slammed Urfi again for the song and her appearance.

A user wrote, “Me to kehti hu tum itne bhi kapde mat pehna karo kayke liye kast karti hi itne kapde pehanne ki mat kiya karo itna kast tumko taklif hoti hogi itne kapde pehnne me”

Another wrote, “Aakhir ardhnanga body dikhakar kya Shabit krna chahti ho”

“CHANGE YOUR FASHION DESIGNER,” a user wrote.

“Kam dino main Jyada followers kaise barhaya hai isne kabhi socha kisine ?? Zero Talent, But Followers dekho…, Only Nangapan, Kapde utar utar kar ke isne Followers gain kiya hai…aur Media walo ko kya kahe…itna importance dete hai…toh yeh log kudhko celebrity samajhne lagta hai,” a comment read.

What is your take on the latest look pulled off by Urfi Javed?

