If you would ask us, 2021 has been a year of WOMEN. From sports to entertainment to fashion, women have been flourishing in all the fields and how. YouGov has released the list of ‘World’s Most Admired Women 2021’ including three Indians – Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sudha Murty. Scroll below to check the entire list.
The list has some of the most powerful names in the world and we are all super proud of these extraordinary human beings.
Let’s take a look at the ‘World’s Most Admired Women 2021’ list:
World's Most Admired Women 2021 (1-10)
1. Michelle Obama 🇺🇸
2. Angelina Jolie 🇺🇸
3. Queen Elizabeth II 🇬🇧
4. Oprah Winfrey 🇺🇸
5. Scarlett Johansson 🇺🇸
6. Emma Watson 🇬🇧
7. Taylor Swift 🇺🇸
8. Angela Merkel 🇩🇪
9. Malala Yousafzai 🇵🇰
10. Priyanka Chopra 🇮🇳https://t.co/oBV8X1gh6E pic.twitter.com/s3lP0ZNBBc
— YouGov (@YouGov) December 14, 2021
That’s one powerful list, we must say. These women made headlines all around the world this year and we couldn’t have been happier about the ‘World’s Most Admired Women 2021’ list.
Priyanka Chopra is a world-known personality now, ever since she made her big Hollywood debut and is now doing more Hollywood projects than ever before. Currently, she’s promoting Keanu Reeves’ starrer Matrix Resurrections in which she’s playing the role of Sati.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the other hand is known for her incredible performances and beauty pageants contribution. The beauty happens to be one of the leading faces for L’oreal and often walks their annual fashion ramp in Paris.
Sudha Murty is known for her down to earth nature and her videos are nothing short of an inspiration for young girls to always listen to their hearts and follow their passion.
What are your thoughts on the ‘World’s Most Admired Women 2021’ list? Tell us in the comments below.
