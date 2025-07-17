Margot Robbie may have looked flawless in The Wolf of Wall Street, but behind one of the film’s most iconic sex scenes was a far less glamorous reality. The Australian actress revealed that shooting the infamous “money bed” moment with Leonardo DiCaprio left her bruised, battered, and needing to warn anyone who might ever think of trying it in real life.

Margot Robbie starred as Naomi Lapaglia, the seductive and razor-sharp wife of DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort, in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street. It was the role that shot her into global stardom. But one particular scene where Naomi seduces Jordan on a bed covered in cash came at a painful cost.

According to The Independent, Robbie said, “I got a million paper cuts on my back from all that money. It’s not as glamorous as it sounds.” She didn’t hold back when offering advice either. “If anyone is ever planning on having sex on top of a pile of cash: don’t. Or maybe real money is a bit softer, but the fake money is like paper.”

Margot Robbie’s Breakout Scene Came with Real Scratches and Zero Regrets

While the scene with Leonardo DiCaprio looked seductive on the big screen, filming it was another story. Robbie described the moment she stood up from the bed and turned to grab her robe. Everyone on set gasped. “I said, ‘What is it?’ And they said, ‘You look like you’ve been whipped a million times. Your back is covered in a thousand red scratches.’”

The realism of The Wolf of Wall Street didn’t stop at fast cars and high stakes. For Robbie, it meant committing to a role that demanded emotional and physical vulnerability. That included full-frontal nudity, which she initially hesitated to do. Her manager had encouraged her by saying, “If there’s ever going to be a time for nudity, this is the director you do it with.”

Eventually, Margot Robbie agreed. She felt the nudity fit Naomi’s character, someone who wielded her sexuality like a weapon. The choice wasn’t for shock value, it was part of the story. The scene with Leonardo DiCaprio may have left a mark on Robbie, literally, but it also cemented her as a fearless performer. One who didn’t just break through in Hollywood. She clawed her way in, paper cuts and all.

