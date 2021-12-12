Malaika Arora is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. She has earned lots of love after she performed the fabulous Chaiyaan Chaiyaan dance in Dil Se. She then went on to perform several dance songs and established herself in the industry. But not many think that she has made it on her self and one of them was Rakhi Sawant.

Malaika faced a lot of criticism for performing item songs in her career. She was married to Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan and hence many thought that she bagged the songs as she was part of the Khan family.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rakhi Sawant in one of her old interviews claimed that Malaika Arora was not referred to as an item girl despite doing such songs was because of her connection with Salman Khan’s family. This did not go well with Malaika Arora. During a conversation with Hindustan Times in 2008, Malaika said, “In that case, I should be in every Salman film and in every special appearance song he does. He hasn’t made me, I’m a self-made woman.”

However, Malaika Arora is now seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer 2 along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. After 19 years of marriage, Malaika and Arbaaz Khan have divorced in 2017. She is now in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two went public with their relationship in 2019 after keeping it under wraps for a long time.

Arjun during a conversation with radio host Siddharth Kannan did not name Malaika as his girlfriend but he did say that his girlfriend knows him better than anyone. As reported by News 18, he said, “My girlfriend knows me inside out in that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I’ve had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I’m in a good mood, she can spot it easily.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora often create a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. Last month he shared a picture of them together and captioned it, “When she laughs at my nonsense, she makes me happy.”

