Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been together since 2017 and seem to be going strong even now. While recently rumours had it the lovebirds may be heading for a split, their latest Instagram post is almost enough to put those tales to rest. Wondering why we wrote almost? Well, they are missing from each other’s pictures!

Both Malaika and Arjun have taken to their Instagram handles and shared pictures of their vacation on the stunning beaches of Maldives. While them both relaxing at the same place is proof that’s all well in paradise, our only wish is to see them together in pictures.

Talking to their handles on the picture, video and now-reel sharing application, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shared a series of pictures from the Maldives. While some of the leggy lass’ pics show her basking in the glorious sun, the handsome hunk can be seen posing by a yacht and scrolling through his phone too.

Talking to her Instagram stories, Malaika Arora shared several pictures including some of her relaxing in a yellow and black printed while on a yacht and a couple of the beautiful views the location has to offer. We are jealous. Arjun Kapoor also shares some memories from the vacation the spectacular and scenic locations, the nightlife, enjoying on a yacht (the same one as Malika), and more.

Sharing a pic of himself chilling on the couch, Arjun captioned it, “When she catches you scrolling thru Instagram while on holiday.” While he didn’t tag his ladylove, it’s a given that Malika caught her beau doing something he shouldn’t have been up to.

Our only question – why, oh why aren’t you guys posting pics together or tagging each other!?

Well, we have to say these pictures and the tag-less caption are enough to put to rest the rumours that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora won’t be celebrating Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022 together.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently on the judges’ panel for India’s Best Dancer. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

