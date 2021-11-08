Actor Arjun Kapoor has said that his ladylove Malaika Arora makes him happy by laughing at “nonsense”.

Arjun posted a candid picture taken by a paparazzi on his Instagram. In the image, Arjun is seen flashing a big smile while chatting with Malaika, whose back is towards the camera in the picture.

“When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy…@malaikaaroraofficial Thank you @ak_paps for this picture,” He wrote.

Going by Arjun’s caption, it seems that he had just cracked a joke which made Malaika laugh, making the actor very happy. The picture was taken when the two were attending a Diwali function.

Earlier, On Malaika Arora’s 48th birthday on Saturday, her rumoured beau and actor Arjun Kapoor had shared a romantic picture and said all he wants to do is make her smile.

He shared a picture from Malaika’s birthday celebration on Instagram. In the image, the 36-year-old actor is looking at the camera and smiling while Malaika is seen softly kissing the ‘Gunday’ actor on his forehead.

“On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile. May this year you smile the mostest,” Arjun captioned the image, which currently has 226,000 likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up — ‘Ek Villain Returns‘, ‘Kuttey’ and ‘The Lady Killer’.

