Bigg Boss 15 makers have been doing everything in their power to bring the TRPs up, treating the audience with more drama, every passing episode. In the recent episodes, the housemates can be spotted competing for a place in the finale, indulging in more fights than usual. In the latest development, love birds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen fighting with each other and looks like netizens are quite unhappy with Karan after the argument.

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi, popularly known by their ship-name ‘TejRan’, have been quite vocal about their romantic feelings for each other. They have a huge fan following across the globe but most guests have been advising them to play their game individually.

In a recent episode of the show, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen getting into an ugly fight after she was constantly interrupted. The much-loved actress lost her cool on Karan and Rashami Desai when they were not letting her put her perspective forward. Her retaliation did not settle well with Karan who lost his temper becoming extremely violent on the show.

He even went on to break a fragile mug and yell endlessly for the way Tejasswi spoke to him. He was heard asking her to treat him with respect especially because he is eight years older than him. Teja’s fans were extremely upset with the way Karan spoke to her, calling him a ‘misogynist’ who expects his lady to function according to him.

One of the many people to speak up for Tajasswi Prakash was television actor Kamya Punjabi. She slammed Karan Kundrra through a tweet and questioned his conduct towards her on the show. “Why is #RashmiDesai n #KaranKundra not letting #TejaswiPrakash talk? And what is this attitude KK? That’s how u treat ur woman on national tv? Disappointing #BiggBoss @ColorsTV”, the tweet said. Have a look.

Why is #RashmiDesai n #KaranKundra not letting #TejaswiPrakash talk? And what is this attitude KK? That’s how u treat ur woman on national tv? Disappointing #BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 15, 2021

