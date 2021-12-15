After Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham is back with the live-action film Attack. The makers of the film released a teaser of the much-awaited film giving a glimpse into the world of the super-soldier!

The film is based on a daring rescue mission led by a lone ranger Officer played by John.

The teaser of Attack begins with a blast where we also see quick glimpses of leading ladies Rakul Preet and Jacqueline Fernandez. Going by the teaser, Jacqueline seemingly portrays the role of an air hostess and John Abraham appears to have hulked out more than usual to take care of this hostage situation.

The teaser also showcases some generic shots of John punching goons and walking with swagger as waves of flame surround him.

Watch the Teaser of the action entertainer ‘ATTACK’, starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Watch the Teaser here :

Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham’s Action Entertainer ‘ATTACK’. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, was released worldwide in cinemas on 28th January 2022.

Previously, Bollywood actor John Abraham, who is playing a triple role for the first time in his career in his upcoming film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, says that the film has been quite specifically made for the mass audience who go to the theatres and enjoy the out-and-out commercial film.

The film is a sequel and the first instalment was released in 2018.

