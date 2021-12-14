After his exit from ABC’s ‘General Hospital’ for not following the popular show’s vaccine mandate, Ingo Rademacher, who plays Jasper Jacks, has filed a lawsuit against the American television network ABC, putting up the argument that their vaccine policy is unconstitutional.

Advertisement

The actor was asked to leave the show after he refused to take the jab. The suit argues that ABC was required to honour the actor’s religious exemption and that questioning the sincerity of his beliefs amounts to religious discrimination, reports ‘Variety’.

Advertisement

Ingo Rademacher is represented by John W. Howard, an attorney who has filed several lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates, and environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

‘Variety’ quotes an email that Ingo Rademacher wrote to Disney’s HR department on October 11, stating: “I am entitled to a religious exemption against mandatory vaccination for Covid-19 on the basis of my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its natural integrity cannot ethically be violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic material, foreign to nature and experimental.”

Apart from Ingo Rademacher, Steve Burton, another ‘General Hospital’ star, had to leave the show following his refusal to comply with the vaccine mandate citing religious and medical exemptions.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: When Tom Cruise Was So Excited Of Falling In Love With Katie Holmes, He Jumped On Oprah Winfrey’s Couch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube