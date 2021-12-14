Tom Cruise is one of the most famous and loved actors in the history of the Hollywood industry. While the actor looks to be a humble and easy-going person, did you know there was a time when the actor’s happiness and excitement had no bounds, and that he shocked Oprah Winfrey and the audiences with his crazy behaviour?

Check out what had happened that made the actor run around in excitement.

One of the most remembered moments, in Tom Cruise’s life, when his happiness knew no limits, was when he had appeared all excited for an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2005.

In the interview, Oprah Winfrey introduced Tom Cruise with a loud and warm welcome by her and the audience present there. On his arrival, a different side of Tom Cruise was witnessed. It was seen that Tom couldn’t hold back his happiness, as he was seen jumping on the couch, punching on the floor, and pacing around displaying how happy he was before he made a very exciting announcement.

When Oprah, stunned by Tom’s behaviour asked, “What has happened to you?”, that’s when with a big grin on his face Cruise replied by saying, “I’m in love.” It was in this 2005 interview that the actor claimed his love for Katie Holmes. Oprah’s this episode, went on to make headlines when the host asked Tom to bring out Katie from backstage. Tom then ran inside to bring ‘The Dark Knight’ actress out. The two made things official after sharing a kiss on national television.

Meanwhile, the two went on to even get married to each other in 2006 in Italy, However, it was sad to see that the two later filed for divorce after completing six years of marriage. The couple went their separate ways in 2012, and are parents to their daughter Suri Cruise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tom Cruise will again be appearing on the big screen with his action blockbuster Mission Impossible that will be showing its 7th installment next year. Starting with Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, and others next to the actor, the movie is planned to release in September 2022 in the USA.

VIDEO CREDIT: Celeburbia

