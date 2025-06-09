Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is achieving new feats everywhere. Another one is on its way, and it is at the box office in China. The film is showing a stronghold in the region and has a few more achievements in store for it. Although it missed its predecessor, Dead Reckoning’s Chinese haul this weekend, it is loading as you read this. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has surpassed the $450 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Therefore, MI 8 has recovered its hefty budget, which was reportedly around $400 million. It still needs to earn $400-$500 million to break even.

How much has Mission: Impossible 8 earned on its second weekend in China?

According to Luiz Fernando‘s box office report via X [foremerly Twitter], Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected a solid $9.9 million on its second weekend at the box office in China. It is isolated at the #1 spot in the country and is unhinged with the release of Ballerina.

The Ana de Armas starrer might have pushed MI 8 from its #2 rank in North America, but it could not do so in China. The movie also experienced a drop of 61% from last weekend. For the record, it was a Dragon Boat holiday weekend. MI 8 has hit a $47.2 million cume in just 10 days. The film has witnessed a strong walk-up business, with 84.4% of tickets bought during the day over the counter on the 2nd Sunday and 15.6% during pre-sales.

Less than $2 million away from Dead Reckoning’s collection at the box office in China

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is now inches away from beating Dead Reckoning’s $48.7 million collection at the Chinese box office. The film was released in 2023, and this 2025 release is a sequel to Dead Reckoning. MI 8 is surpassing its predecessor today, on Monday, so to stay notified about the numbers, keep an eye on this space.

Worldwide box office performance

Mission: Impossible 8 collected $15 million on its 3rd weekend in North America, taking the domestic gross to $149.2 million cume. It is crossing the $150 million milestone today, and we will report it when the official numbers are revealed. Internationally, the film has crossed the $300 million mark and has amassed $301.2 million overseas. The movie’s worldwide total is $450.4 million, and it has become the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year.

Box Office Summary

North America – $149.2 million

Overseas – $301.2 million

Worldwide – $450.4 million

