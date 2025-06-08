Brad Pitt’s upcoming F1 movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is generating buzz for its immersive, POV-style racing sequences, reminiscent of the latter’s work in Top Gun: Maverick. But 35 years before this, Tom Cruise and original Top Gun director Tony Scott had already taken a similar route. The duo’s 1990 film Days of Thunder brought the adrenaline of NASCAR to the big screen, marking one of Cruise’s last action-heavy roles before he temporarily shifted gears into dramatic territory. This exhilarating actioner not only spotlights high-speed thrills but also takes us back to the early ’90s zeitgeist of racing, making it a must-watch for motorsport enthusiasts.

Days of Thunder Plot: Cole Trickle’s Rise in NASCAR

Days of Thunder became Tom Cruise’s third sports film after All the Right Moves and The Color of Money. The plot witnesses the Edge of Tomorrow star getting into the gear of Cole Trickle, a young and ambitious open-wheel racer — much like Pete “Maverick” Mitchell — as he transitions to the NASCAR circuit. Recruited by car dealership tycoon Tim Daland, Cole teams up with veteran crew chief Harry Hogge to scale the challenges of stock car racing.

As Cole adapts to the newfangled world of professional motorsports, a fierce competition from star driver Rowdy Burns and rookie Russ Wheeler escalates. A severe crash sidelines Cole, leading to a romantic relationship with neurosurgeon Dr. Claire Lewicki during his recovery.

Cast & Crew: A Collaborative And Personal Venture

Directed by Tony Scott and produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer — all trying to replicate the magic of Top Gun, Days of Thunder not only brought back Tom Cruise, the actor but also manifested his writing prowess. The film’s screenplay was penned by Robert Towne, with the story co-written by the Mission: Impossible megastar himself — a rare writing credit in his career.

The sports flick introduced Hollywood to Nicole Kidman in the role of Dr. Claire Lewicki, marking the advent of her relationship with Cruise in real life. The ensemble cast also includes Robert Duvall as Harry Hogge, Randy Quaid as Tim Daland, Michael Rooker as Rowdy Burns, and Cary Elwes as Russ Wheeler. Last but not least, Hans Zimmer composed the film’s score, adding to the movie’s enthralling energy.

Where to Stream Days of Thunder

For viewers in India, Days of Thunder is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for ₹99 and on Apple TV for ₹129. The sports movie is also accessible on Paramount+ and Pluto TV in select regions.

Watch the official trailer for Days of Thunder below

