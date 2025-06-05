Brad Pitt’s F1 will be a film I once expected to underperform. I predicted a $65 million domestic opening and a $170 million total, thinking it might struggle to find a wide audience beyond die-hard racing fans. But with how things are shaping up — especially pre-sales, buzz, and branding, I’m ready to eat my words. This could very well be the unexpected breakout hit of summer 2025.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), F1 follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a veteran driver who returns to the track as a last-ditch hope for the struggling APXGP team. His character, described by Pitt as “the best that never was,” mentors rookie sensation Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris (via Esquire). Javier Bardem plays the team owner, and together, they form the kind of underdog crew Hollywood loves to bet on.

Brad Pitt’s F1 Is Gearing Up To Be This Summer’s Coolest, Fastest Movie Experience

The signs are everywhere. The film has been building buzz for over a year, and the new trailer just hit like a jolt of nitro. The visuals are stunning, the cast looks locked in, and the IMAX spots alone are doing heavy lifting in terms of hype. When I saw the trailer playing inside a luxury watch store, and weirdly enough, another watch brand had F1 plastered across its sponsorship banners. That’s long-game marketing. And it’s working.

Pitt looks the part, too. The trailer shows him strutting across the grass in his white racing suit, fully branded, slightly unzipped, totally unbothered. He oozes cool. The man even rocks those ridiculous racing booties like it’s part of his DNA. And it’s not just aesthetics. Kosinski is bringing the Top Gun: Maverick playbook with him. Brad Pitt revealed that the team is mounting cameras all over the cars to capture raw speed and G-forces like we’ve never seen on screen. That kind of realism is going to shake theater seats this summer.

Why F1 Might Quietly Overtake Summer Blockbusters Like Superman & Jurassic World?

With Lewis Hamilton onboard as a producer and scenes filmed during the actual 2023 British Grand Prix, F1 isn’t just another racing movie, it’s a proper cinematic event. And that’s where it could catch its competitors sleeping. Jurassic World: Rebirth doesn’t have IMAX screens locked in, and Superman is facing the pressure of rebooting a franchise that’s taken more hits than wins lately. If F1 overperforms, one or both of those could feel the heat.

The thing is, no one wants to admit how strong this movie is looking, at least not publicly. But the ingredients are there. Star power, authentic racing, stylish visuals, and real momentum from the fanbase. I doubted it before, but now I’m convinced: F1 has a real shot at stealing the summer.

F1 Trailer

