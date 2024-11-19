Picture this: Superman but with Top Gun energy—blazing action, dizzying camera angles, and maybe even a volleyball montage. Turns out, Tony Scott, the mind behind Top Gun, was this close to directing Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel. Yup, the 2013 Superman flick almost had Maverick-level intensity.

PictureScreenwriter David S. Goyer dropped this bombshell on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealing that Scott and Zack Snyder were the final two contenders. “Chris [Nolan] met with about five directors, and it came down to Zack and another director,” Goyer shared. That “other director” was none other than Tony Scott. “There’s a version of a Tony Scott Man of Steel in some parallel universe. That’s a movie I would have liked to have seen.” Honestly, I am the same.

PictureSnyder eventually snagged the gig, bringing his gritty, handheld style to Kal-El’s origin story. Goyer called the choice “brilliant,” but imagine Superman with Scott’s hyper-kinetic storytelling. Explosions, adrenaline, and maybe Superman fistfighting Zod in the rain with a Danger Zone-esque score.

Instead, we got a moody Superman reboot that split critics but raked in $668 million worldwide. Cavill’s Clark Kent faced Michael Shannon’s intense General Zod, delivering epic battles and a controversial neck snap. Love it or hate it, Man of Steel launched the DCEU.

Then came the curveball: a sequel wasn’t in the cards. Instead, Warner Bros. morphed the story into Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Cavill’s Superman faced Ben Affleck’s broody Batman while meeting Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. The movie set up the DCEU, killed off Superman (temporarily), and opened the door to Justice League.

PictureCavill’s Superman returned for Justice League (both versions!) and wrapped up with a cameo in Black Adam—a bittersweet goodbye for fans.

PictureNow, Superman is flying into James Gunn’s territory with Superman: Legacy. David Corenswet will rock the cape, while Rachel Brosnahan takes on Lois Lane. Gunn calls it a “workplace origin story,” so expect Clark Kent to navigate deadlines and Kryptonian crises. Filming kicks off in 2024, but plot details are under wraps.

PictureStill, Goyer’s “what if” has us spiraling. Tony Scott’s Superman? High-octane flights, sharp cuts, and Scott’s trademark storytelling? That could’ve been a cinematic joyride. In a parallel universe, Kal-El is punching Zod against the backdrop of a fiery Scott sunset. What a ride that would’ve been.

