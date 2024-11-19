Curious about why Henry Cavill is being replaced by Liam Hemsworth in The Witcher Season 4? While the exact reason remains unclear, plenty of theories are circulating. This article will dive into two of the most popular speculations.

Creative Disagreements

In 2019, Henry Cavill confidently claimed he could juggle The Witcher alongside any other project, even committing to a seven-season arc as long as the series stayed true to Andrzej Sapkowski’s original works. However, as fan frustration grew over the show’s deviations from the source material, rumors began to swirl that Cavill shared their discontent, especially since he had long advocated for a more book-accurate portrayal of Geralt. Behind-the-scenes tensions seemed to build, and Cavill’s comments about stepping away if he felt he was “doing the wrong thing” before his departure only fueled speculation that creative differences played a role in his exit.

The Superman connection

The fallout between Henry Cavill and The Witcher may have roots in Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s push to revive Cavill’s Superman role. During the 2022 Black Adam press tour, Johnson made it clear he wanted a Black Adam vs. Superman showdown, even though Cavill hadn’t donned the cape since 2017’s Justice League. Circumventing DC Films’ leadership, Johnson secured Cavill’s cameo in Black Adam, sparking speculation about Superman’s return.

Shortly after Black Adam hit theaters, Cavill announced he was stepping away from his role as Geralt of Rivia. However, his Superman comeback was cut short when Black Adam flopped at the box office, and Warner Bros.’ leadership changes led to a DC Universe reboot, canceling his return.

While connecting the dots is tempting, it remains uncertain whether Cavill’s potential to reprise Superman directly led to his departure from The Witcher.

