Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had a famously tumultuous romance that captured public attention for years. The couple first met on the set of The Last Song and became Hollywood’s most talked-about couple. Despite their multiple breakups, they tied the knot in 2018, only to announce separation a year later. Ever since their split, fans have been wanting to know the real reason why they parted ways. Interestingly, a few years later, Cyrus wrote a Grammy-winning song, Flowers, about her freedom, detailing snippets from her relationship with Hemsworth. But there was a time when the singer finally shared her side of the story and revealed why they divorced.

In a throwback episode of The Howard Stern Show, Cyrus appeared to promote her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, and talked about her 10-year relationship with Hemsworth. She expressed that “there was too much conflict” and that their divorce had nothing to do with her sobriety. The singer added, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Miley Cyrus continued, “Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

The 31-year-old singer also revealed in the interview that she never really expected to marry Hemsworth, even though they had been together since they were 16 and were engaged. However, after their Malibu house burned down in a wildfire, she explained that the trauma changed her voice and influenced their decision to marry.

She admitted that she was in South Africa at the time and couldn’t return home, leaving her animals tied up at the beach. She added, “I lost everything.”

Currently, Cyrus is dating drummer Maxx Morando, and Hemsworth is dating model Gabriella Brooks.

