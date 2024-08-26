Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are two successful entertainment industry stars who were once involved in a high-profile divorce. Miley Cyrus, who has been working since she was a teen, boasts a higher Net worth than the Australian native who rose to fame with The Hunger Games Franchise. Did the couple’s split impact their net worth? Let’s find out.

The couple, who began seeing each other in 2010, finally married in 2018, only to announce their split a year later.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s courtship was not devoid of drama. The couple, who first split in 2010, got back together a short time later, only to repeat the cycle of breakups before finally getting engaged in 2012. However, a little over a year later, they called it off. Hemsworth was spotted kissing Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez in Los Angeles a day later.

The on again off again couple finally tied the knot in 2018

It appears Liam Hemsworth’s family wasn’t too thrilled about Miley. In 2014, Chris Hemsworth called out Miley in a cover story for GQ, saying, “I’ve watched Liam do things I did at his age [like] being reckless just to prove a point.” Meanwhile, after calling off her engagement, Miley Cyrus went on to date multiple celebrities for several years before getting back together with Liam Hemsworth.

The couple finally walked down the aisle in December 2018, only to separate six months later. After unfollowing each other on Instagram, the two officially divorced in 2020. However, the divorce did not impact Miley Cyrus’ massive net worth.

Miley Cyrus’ net worth is 4X higher than Liam Hemsworth’s fortune

Cyrus, who auditioned and won the lead for a new Disney show, Hannah Montana, became a successful singer and songwriter after the show’s soundtrack skyrocketed to number one on the charts in 2006. Cyrus then went on to sign a four-album recording contract with Hollywood Records. Cyrus also earned $15,000 per episode on Hannah Montana.

The” Flowers” singer has been an unstoppable force in the industry, recording multiple chart-topping singles and even serving as a coach and mentor on the reality singing competition “The Voice,” where she earned $13 million per season. This has contributed to her $160 million net worth, including over $100 million from six concerts (Via Celebrity Net Worth).

However, according to International Business Times, Cyrus’s net worth is estimated to surpass the $300 million mark after scoring Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum campaign. Earlier this year, the singer also announced a collaboration with the NFL to curate a lucrative TikTok Tailgate experience.

Meanwhile, Liam Hemsworth, known for his work in the hit franchise The Hunger Games, has a net worth of $28 million. This might increase after he replaced Henry Cavill in the Netflix hit series The Witcher. In comparison, Cyrus’ net worth is four times higher than Liam Hemsworth’s. However, if her fortune increases in the ensuing months as predicted by IBT, her net worth will be 6X higher than Hemsworth’s wealth.

The couple’s divorce did not impact either of their net worths.

Ironclad prenup helped Miley Cyrus hold on to her massive fortune

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s prenup helped them divorce quickly. Cyrus was protected by the prenup. Per multiple reports, Hemsworth allegedly fought Cyrus against signing the prenup before the wedding. According to Daily Mail, Hemsworth was offended by the suggestion of the financial agreement. The couple reportedly had an “explosive fight” before walking down the aisle in 2018. However, Cyrus stood her ground and fought for the prenup that helped retain her massive fortune.

